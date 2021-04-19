BREAKING: Limerick's daily Covid figures released as 403 cases reported nationally

SEVEN new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Limerick this Monday evening.

Over the last 14 days there has been 168 cases in the city and county. Limerick's 14-day incidence rate stands at 86.2. The country as a whole is 115.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been notified of no additional deaths related to Covid-19. There has been a total of 4,836 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday, April 18, the HPSC has been notified of 403 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There has now been a total of 243,911 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today: 174 are in Dublin, 34 in Meath, 20 in Kildare, 18 in Mayo, 16 in Cork and the remaining 141 cases are spread across 20 other counties.

208 are men / 192 are women; 73% are under 45 years of age - the median age is 31-years-old.



As of 8am today, 183 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 50 are in ICU. 7 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

As of April 17, 1,204,063 doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland: 852,189 people have received their first dose; 351,874 people have received their second dose.

