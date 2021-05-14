US tech firm begins construction of new European headquarters in Limerick town

US COMPANY Ortec Inc has announced that construction has begun on its new European headquarters, Manufacturing and Operations Centre in Newcastle West.

The privately-owned company, a leading supplier of contract formulation and manufacturing services to the life science industry, announced its intention to establish its European HQ at Newcastle West in 2016 and is now pleased to progress the development.

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Easley, South Carolina, Ortec offers custom materials used in medical devices, pharmaceuticals, and other health-related FDA/EMA regulated industries.

Phase One of this project, which is supported by the IDA, includes a 26,000 square-foot dedicated cGMP manufacturing facility which will give Irish and European manufacturers a local option when looking to source new or existing process chemicals where quality and consistency are critical parameters.

In addition to product synthesis, other facility capabilities include USP/EP generated water, a full-service analytical laboratory, and an ISO 8/Class 100,000 Clean Room.

When complete, the site is intended to be ISO 13485 certified and will operate under FDA/EMA guidelines for production of pharmaceutical, combination, and medical device materials.

Commenting on the progression of the project, Ortec Site Manager Colm Maguire said: “Ortec has been offering its products and services solely from its base in South Carolina to its global customers. I am pleased and excited to announce that we have started construction of Ortec’s facility in Newcastle West. This facility, the first for us outside of North America will give European customers a contract manufacturing option which will be completed and available mid-2022.”

The company says it will begin recruiting for a variety roles in production, laboratory and maintenance from early next year.

IDA Regional Manager for the Mid-West Region Will Corcoran said: “It is good to see this project now move ahead. It will enhance the already thriving Life Sciences ecosystem in the Mid-West Region and provide a substantial number of jobs in Newcastle West and the wider region. We wish Ortec every success with its operations here once construction is completed in Q2 2022.”

When fully operational, more that 100 people will be employed at the facility.

In a video, posted on social media, Limerick TD and Minster-of-State Patrick O'Donovan welcomed the announcement that construction has begun.

For more see ortecncw.ie/.