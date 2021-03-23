National Ambulance Service apologises to family of Limerick student after failings led to his death

THE family of a Limerick student who died after an ambulance took more than half-an-hour to respond to an emergency call has settled their High Court action against the HSE.

Darren Gaughan, 17, from Killure, Aclare, County Sligo died on October 28, 2010 - a day after he had begun feeling unwell at his student accommodation in the city.

Although the LIT student had been diagnosed with diabetes when he was younger, his condition was well-managed and he was was able to live a normal and active life.

On the day he died, an ambulance was called at 1.25pm after friends of his became concerned as his breathing was heavy and he was agitated.

A post mortem showed the teenager died from acute cardio-respiratory failure secondary to hyperglycaemia and ketoacidosis shortly after paramedics had arrived at his home.

According to solicitors representing the Gaughan family, they were informed, in 2014, that an anonymous complaint had been made to the HSE about a delayed emergency response in relation to Darren's death.

An investigation was subsequently carried out by the National Ambulance Service which concluded there had been a number of serious failings and breaches of protocol in the response to the emergency call.

The investigation found that when alerted, the ambulance crew had been collecting forms at Roxboro Road garda station and completed their business there before responding to the call - causing an initial delay of three minutes.

There was a further delay of ten minutes, which could not be explained, and the ambulance did not arrive at Thomond Student Village at UL for 31 minutes.

As part of the settlement of €285,000, a letter of apology was written by Chief Ambulance Officer Bill Forbes.

"It is acknowledged with regret that the National Ambulance Service delayed in attending to your son Darren on October 28, 201. As you are aware an investigation undertaken by the National Ambulance Service identified a number of areas where our service fell below the standards expected. I apologise unreservedly for the distress this has caused you and your family," he wrote.

Speaking outside the High Court in Dublin this Tuesday, solicitor Niall Tansey spoke briefly to reporters.

"The Gaughan family have been through a harrowing ordeal - their son Darren had just started college at Limerick IT and he was just days away from his 18th birthday. Darren was in excellent health but he had diabetes and on this particular day he needed urgent medical assistance. Unfortunately, the standard procedures within the ambulance service were not followed and, sadly there was a tragic outcome for the Gaughan family. The family are appealing for all the recommendations in the investigation report to be followed in full so that no other family has to ensure a similar tragedy," he said.

Darren's brother Noel said members of his family were relieved that they had received an apology and the ordeal was over.

He said they hoped that no other family would have to suffer the way they had suffered. "We love Darren and we miss him very much," he said.