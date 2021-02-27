Most popular baby names in Limerick are revealed

ALEX and James were the most popular names for baby boys born in Limerick last year, new data has revealed.

The information is contained in statistics on Irish Babies’ Names 2020, which has been published by the Central Statistics Office.

The statistics, which are collated from the home address of mothers, show the most popular boys' name in Limerick city last year was Alex while in County Limerick the most popular name for baby boys was James.

For baby girls, the most popular names in the city were Amelia and Sophie while in the county it was Grace.

Nationally, Jack retained the top spot as most popular name for boys while Grace took the top spot for baby girls’ names registered in 2020.

Commenting on the report, Carol Anne Hennessy, Statistician said: "Jack has retained the top spot as the most popular baby boys’ name in 2020, a position it has held since 2007 except for 2016, when James was the most popular choice. Jack was followed by James, Noah, Daniel and Conor as the five most popular names for boys in 2020."

In relation to girls' names she said: "Grace claims the top spot for girls for the first time, followed by Fiadh, Emily, Sophie and Ava. These were the top five names of choice by parents for their newly arrived baby girls in 2020. Emily held top position for the girls for nine consecutive years (since 2011) until 2020 when it earned the bronze medal spot behind Grace and Fiadh.

Ms Hennessy points out that not one of the top five names for girls in 2020 appeared in the top 100 names a half century earlier. Mary, Catherine, Margaret, Ann and Sharon were the most popular names for baby daughters in 1970, with 1,896 baby girls named Mary in that year. In 2020, there were 410 baby girls named Grace, 21.6% of the number of girls given the name Mary (1,896) in 1970.

Sonny was the only new entrant into the top 100 for boys in 2020. The boys’ names with most growth in popularity in terms of rank between 2019 and 2020 were Rian rising most in popularity, jumping 33 places from 119th place to 86th place. Similarly, Eoghan moved 29 places from 108th place in 2019 to 79th in 2020.

There were seven new entrants to the top 100 for girls: Penny, Luna, Cora, Fíadh (with a síneadh fada), Croía, Elsie and Paige. Croía has grown most in popularity, rising from 162nd place in 2019 to 95th in 2020, a jump of 67 places. Cora jumped in popularity from 127th place in 2019 to 90th place in 2020, a rise in 37 places.

Some less popular names for boys included Orion, Creed, Romeo, Klay and Séadna. Less popular girls’ names included Zaria, Vienna, Fódhla, Marlee and Roxie.