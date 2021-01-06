BREAKING: More than 300 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Limerick for second day in a row

THE 14-day incidence rate of Covid-19 in Limerick has increased further after more than 300 additional confirmed cases of the disease were reported for the second day in a row.

The Department of Health says it has been notified of an additional 345 cases of the disease meaning the incidence rate now stands at 1252.4 (per 100,000 population).

This is the third highest rate in the country and is more than 40% above the overall rate for Ireland.

Nationally, a further 17 Covid-19 related deaths and a record 7,836 new cases have been notified to the Health Protections Surveillance Centre.

A total of 2,263 are in Dublin, 1,373 are in Cork, 496 are in Louth, 345 are in Limerick, 340 are in Meath and the remaining 3,019 cases are spread across all other counties.

As of 2pm this Wednesday, 954 patients with Covid-19 were in hospital, of which 88 are in ICU. More than 60 Covid-19 patients are being treated at University Hospital Limerick.

Commenting on the latest figures, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said: “The country is in a serious phase of this surge of Covid-19. There is evidence of an increasing presence of the UK variant in Ireland. All counties have an upward trajectory of the disease. There is concerning escalation of admissions to hospital and ICU. We are very likely to see escalating mortality and ICU admissions in the coming days and weeks."

He has appealed to people to abide by the public health guidelines, which were strengthened further this afternoon with confirmation that schools will not re-open until February 1 at the earliest.

“It has never been more important, throughout our experience of this pandemic, to stay home and only meet people outside of your household for essential purposes, always adhering to public health advice; physical distance, hand hygiene, cough/sneeze etiquette, wearing a face covering," said Dr Holohan.