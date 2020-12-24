Limerick gardai investigate theft of cash from Good Samaritan

GARDAI are investigating the theft of €50 from a Good Samaritan in Limerick city centre.

The woman, whose aged in her 50s, was shopping when she was approached by another

woman who asked her for money.

"The lady felt sorry for her and intended giving her €5. She took out her purse, opened it and the woman grabbed a

€50 note and ran off with it," explained divisional crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"My advice is, if you are approached like this, ignore them, walk past quickly with a sense of purpose and avoid eye contact. Don’t pause or take out any money, protect yourself and your property. This advice may sound very harsh and yes it is important to be charitable but contribute to a registered charity that will help others and make sure your money goes to a good cause," she added.