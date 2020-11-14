ALERT: Major supermarket withdraws popular cereal bars from shelves over pesticide fears

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has issued a notice warning of the withdrawal of some batches of Crownfield Muesli Bars Hazelnut due to the presence of the unauthorised pesticide ethylene oxide.

Picture: Crownfield Muesli Bars Hazelnut sold in Lidl

The product originates in Germany and the affected pack size is (8 x 25g) 200g with the implicated best-before dates listed below:

"Lidl Ireland has withdrawn some batches of Crownfield Muesli Bars Hazelnut from sale due to the presence of the pesticide ethylene oxide in the sesame seeds that were used in the product," reads a notice published by the FSAI.

"This pesticide is not authorised for use in foods sold in the EU.

"Although the consumption of products containing the contaminated sesame seeds does not pose an immediate risk to health, there may be health issues if there is continued consumption of ethylene oxide over a long period of time. Therefore, exposure to this pesticide needs to be minimised."