Witnesses sought following road rage incident in Limerick town

Gardai are investigating an alleged road rage incident in Newcastle West which resulted in traffic being delayed for a time.

An appeal has been issued for witnesses to what has been described as an assault.

"On Sunday, November 8, at 1.20 in the day a man in his late 30s was assaulted by another male at South Quay, Newcastle West. These two males were having an argument about their manner of driving when one male punched the other male," said Sergeant Ber Leetch.

"As this row would have delayed traffic for a while, gardai are requesting that any witnesses to this assault to ring

them on 069-20650," she added.

There is no indication that any serious injury was caused.