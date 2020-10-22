ANSWERED: What essential shops and services are permitted to open under Level 5?

The regulations governing the Level 5 restrictions have been published having been signed into law by the Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

Officially titled, The Health Act 1947 (Section31 31A - Temporary restrictions) (Covid-19) (No. 8) Regulations 2020, will initially remain in place until November 9 - view the full regulations here.

Essential retail outlets permitted to open under Level 5

Retailers with mixed retail offering which have discrete spaces for essential and non-essential retail should make arrangements for the separation of relevant areas.

outlets selling food or beverages on a takeaway basis, or newspapers, whether on a retail or wholesale basis and whether in a non-specialised or specialised outlet.

markets that, wholly or principally, offer food for sale.

outlets selling products necessary for the essential upkeep and functioning of places of residence and businesses, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

pharmacies, chemists and retailers or wholesalers providing pharmaceuticals or pharmaceutical or dispensing services, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

outlets selling health, medical or orthopaedic goods in a specialised outlet, whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

fuel service stations and heating fuel providers

outlets selling essential items for the health and welfare of animals (including animal feed and veterinary medicinal products, pet food, animal bedding and animal supplies), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

laundries and drycleaners

banks, post offices and credit unions

outlets selling safety supplies (including work-wear apparel, footwear and personal protective equipment), whether on a retail or wholesale basis.

hardware outlets, builders’ merchants and outlets that provide, whether on a retail or wholesale basis - hardware products necessary for home and business maintenance or construction and development, sanitation and farm equipment, or supplies and tools essential for farming or agriculture purposes.

outlets providing for the repair and maintenance of mechanically propelled vehicles or bicycles and any related facilities (including tyre sales and repairs).

The following outlets are permitted to open, insofar as they offer services on an emergency basis only

optician and optometrist outlets

outlets providing hearing test services or selling hearing aids and appliances

outlets selling office products and services for businesses or for relevant persons working from their respective places of residence, whether on a retail or wholesale basis

outlets providing electrical, information and communications technology and telephone sales, repair and maintenance services for places of residence and businesses.

any other retail outlet that operates an online or other remote system of ordering goods for purposes of collection at the retail outlet

Outlets selling food or beverages (retail or wholesale basis)

insofar as they sell food or beverages on a takeaway basis or for consumption off the premises

insofar as they are staff canteens operating for the exclusive use of persons working in, or at, a particular premises, or

hotels or similar accommodation services insofar as they sell food or beverages for consumption on the premises by residents of the service.

Essential services under Level 5

Agriculture, horticulture, forestry, fishing, animal welfare and related services

farming

farm labour

farm relief services

crop and animal production

fishing for commercial purposes

aquaculture and fish farming

horticulture

forestry

veterinary, animal welfare and related services

marts held online only

the provision of support services relating to any of the services specified above

Manufacturing

the manufacture, production or processing of food and beverage products

the manufacture, production or processing of animal feeds

the manufacture of work-wear apparel, personal protective equipment or footwear

the manufacture of wood pulp, paper and paperboard

the operation of sawmills and the processing of wood and cork

the printing and reproduction of newspapers and other media services

the distillation of coke and refined petroleum products

the refining of alumina

the manufacture of chemicals and chemical products

the manufacture of pharmaceutical products and preparations

the manufacture of products necessary for the supply chain of essential services

the manufacture of products necessary for national and international supply chains

the manufacture of computers, electronic and optical products (including semi-conductors)

the manufacture of electrical equipment, machinery and other equipment (including agricultural and forestry machinery)

the manufacture of medical devices or appliances

the manufacture of medicinal, health, dental and other personal hygiene products, equipment, appliances and supplies

Supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment

the supply, repair and installation of machinery and equipment (including mechanically propelled vehicles, industrial machinery and equipment) for essential services

the repair of mechanically propelled vehicles or the repair of bicycles and related facilities

Electricity, gas, water, sewage and waste management

the generation, transmission, supply and distribution of electric power

the extraction and distribution of gas and decommissioning activities in relation to offshore gas filed facilities

the collection, treatment and supply of water

the collection, treatment and disposal of sewage or wastewater

the collection of waste, remediation activities and other waste management treatment and disposal activities (including the operation of landfill sites, waste transfer stations, waste processing centres and recycling facilities or waste recovery)

Construction and development

The following services relating to construction and development:

construction or development work and the provision of support services relating to construction and development work

the repair, maintenance and construction of road, rail and utility infrastructure

the supply and delivery of maintenance and repair services to businesses and places of residence (including electrical, gas, plumbing, glazing and roofing services)

Wholesale and retail trade

the operation of essential retail outlets (see www.gov.ie)

wholesale and distribution services necessary for ensuring the availability for sale of food, beverages, fuel, medicinal products, medical devices or appliances, other medical or health supplies or products, essential items for the health and welfare of animals, or supplies for the essential upkeep and functioning of a place of residence

the operation of automated teller machines and related services

Transport, storage and communications

the provision of land transport, including bus, rail and taxi services

road, rail, sea and air freight

the provision of sea and air passenger services

the operation of ports, harbours and airports

the operation of lighthouses

warehousing and support activities (including cargo-handling, postal and courier activities) for the transportation of goods

the control and critical maintenance of the transport infrastructure network (including roads)

any service required for the safe provision of a service specified above

Accommodation and food services

hotel or similar accommodation services to guests travelling for purposes other than social, recreational, cultural or tourist purposes

the operation of hotels or similar accommodation services providing essential accommodation (including accommodation for homeless persons and persons in direct provision, persons who are unable to reside in their usual place of residence due to reasons related to the spread of Covid-19 or otherwise) and related services

food and beverage service activities for supply to a business engaged in an essential service

the provision of food or beverage takeaway or delivery services

Information and communications

the production and publication of newspapers, journals and periodicals and the distribution of those publications, whether in hardcopy or digital format

the production of television and radio programmes, video, sound, digital or other electronic content and the broadcast or publication of the same to the public or a portion of the public

the provision of services necessary to deliver and support wired telecommunication activities and satellite telecommunication activities and other communications activities (including internet and cloud providers)

the provision of data centre services and related services

Financial and legal activities

financial, insurance and banking services (including post office and credit union services) provided by a financial services provider

accounting services or audit services

legal services provided by practising barristers or practising solicitors

Professional, scientific and technical activities

the provision of engineering, technical testing activities and analysis (including the performance of physical, chemical and other analytical testing of materials and products)

the provision of scientific research and development services

regulation, inspection and certification services, in accordance with law, of a particular sector by a body created by statute for that purpose

Rental and leasing activities

The provision of a service for the rental or leasing of mechanically propelled vehicles or bicycles

Administrative and support activities

payroll and payment services necessary for the operation of undertakings and bodies

employment placement and human resources services associated with the recruitment and deployment of workers engaged in the provision of essential services

data processing, website hosting and related activities

security activities to assist in the delivery of essential services or the securing of premises closed to the public

funeral, burial and related services

business support services (including information and communications technology support and sales, repair and maintenance for information and communications technology and telephones) where such services are necessary to support any of the following: (i) any other essential service, (ii) a person working from their place of residence where the business concerned is being operated from a place of residence, (iii) a business that is not an essential service, to the extent required to maintain that business in operation or to minimise any delay in the business resuming operation after Level 5 regulations are lifted.

the cleaning of buildings (necessary to support any other essential service)

industrial cleaning activities (necessary to support any other essential service)

the provision of key third party supports provided under contract to a person providing an essential service

essential health and safety training (that cannot be done remotely)

Public administration, emergency services and defence

the performance by the Garda Síochána, including members and civilian staff of the Garda Síochána, of its functions under the Garda Síochána Act 2005

public order, rescue and emergency services (including fire, coastguard, lifeboat, mountain rescue and ambulance services)

the performance by the Defence Forces of the functions conferred on them by or under any enactment;

emergency call answering services

emergency call answering services services to enable the administration of justice

prison services and child detention services (including all onsite activities)

cyber-security services

the provision of social protection benefits

regulatory processes and certification required to ensure supply chains, safety of food, beverages, medicinal products, medical devices or appliances, other medical or health supplies or products, and general process safety

the operation and maintenance of botanical gardens, parks, forests, nature reserves and playgrounds

activities relating to the management, protection, restoration and conservation of protected species, habitats and designated natural, archaeological and built heritage sites security, care and maintenance of premises, collections and objects under the care and management of the National Cultural Institutions

services relating to the deaths and funerals of persons

chaplaincy services

services provided or functions performed by an office holder appointed under any enactment or under the Constitution, or members of either House of the Oireachtas, the European Parliament or a local authority

services provided under the Child Care Act 1991 (No. 17 of 1991)

adoption services under the Adoption Act 2010 (No. 21 of 2010)

services provided to victims;

services, including regulation services, provided by, and activities of, the Central Bank of Ireland, the Investor Compensation Company DAC (otherwise known as the Investor Compensation Company Limited) and the National Treasury Management Agency

any other service provided, or function performed, by a public body (within the meaning of the Data Sharing and Governance Act 2019 (No. 5 of 2019)), where the provision of the service or performance of the function is necessary to support or manage (i) other essential services or (ii) the response of the State to the spread of Covid-19

Driver Testing Services provided by the Road Safety Authority for the purposes of section 33 of the Road Traffic Act 1961 for people involved in the provision of essential services or essential retail outlets

Driving instruction provided by instructors on the Register of Approved Diving instructors, established under Part 3 of the Road Traffic (Driving Instructor Licensing) (No.2) Regulations 2009 (S.I. No. 203 of 2009), where the person receiving instruction has a booking reserved to undergo a test for the purposes of section 33 of the Road Traffic Act 1961

NCT for those with existing appointments

specific statutory planning system activities, to the extent that they cannot be carried out remotely

Human health and social work activities

hospital services

therapy services provided by a member of a designated profession within the meaning of section 3 of the Health and Social Care Professionals Act 2005

In line with current NPHET advice in respect of Level 5, disability day services will continue to remain open and are deemed essential

services relating to public health, including services relating to the identification, tracing and contacting of persons who have been in contact with persons who have been diagnosed, or are suspected of having been infected, with Covid-19; the testing of persons for Covid-19

laboratory services

drug treatment and addiction services

hospice services

pharmacy services

primary care and general and specialist medical practice activities

dental services

blood donation and related services

tissue or organ donation and related services

residential care services (including nursing care, mental health and substance abuse services, services for elderly persons and persons with disabilities) and children’s residential services

homecare, home help and other health services in the community

social work and social care services, (including disability services, mental health services, child protection and welfare services, domestic, sexual and gender-based violence services) and homeless services including homeless outreach services

paramedical, ambulance and pre-hospital care services

services provided by minor injury units

maternity services

health and social work services

food safety and environmental services

regulated childcare services and the care of children for persons providing essential services

Education

primary and post primary school

higher and further education, insofar as onsite presence is required and such education activities cannot be held remotely

Community and voluntary services

services, provided by community and voluntary workers and the Civil Defence, as part of a publicly commissioned service, deployed to assist in the delivery of essential services

volunteer services operating under the local authority emergency management framework in accordance with public health guidance

Diplomatic missions and consular affairs

The provision of services essential to the functioning of diplomatic missions and consular posts in the State