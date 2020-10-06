WATCH: Gardai to mount extra checkpoints in Limerick as Level 3 travel restrictions come into effect

THE garda commissioner has confirmed gardai will be out in force in Limerick and across the country over the next three weeks as part of Operation Fanacht which recommences at midnight.

The operation, which was first launched earlier in the year, is designed to ensure compliance with the travel restrictions contained in Level 3 of the Government's Living with Covid plan.

"Under Level 3, people are being encouraged not to travel out of their county unless for essential reasons. In support of this announcement there will be high visibility patrolling by garda members across the country with the focus of this activity continuing to be encouraging people to adhere to national public health measures," said a garda spokesperson.

The operation will see 132 large-scale checkpoints being mounted on main arterial routes around the country every day as well as thousands of mobile checkpoints on secondary routes in towns and villages every week.

"We want to advise people that will be conducting major checkpoints on main routes and travelling by road from tomorrow will be different from travelling today. People using the roads are likely to face delays," said Commissioner Drew Harris.

"This will be a major policing operation across the country with high visibility of garda members to support public health measures," he added.

While significant resources will be allocated to Operation Fanacht over the coming weeks, Commissioner Harris says there will be no change to the role of specialist units.

"These units will continue to support the community and garda colleagues with a range of specialist services, and An Garda Síochána will continue to investigate and detect crimes which have continued throughout the pandemic to date," he stated.

