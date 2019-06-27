Limerick Animal Welfare rescue 'neglected' puppy with horrific injuries

WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES

LIMERICK Animal Welfare (LAW) have today attended what they describe as a “shocking case of cruelty and neglect.”

A young greyhound with a deep wound to her neck was rescued by LAW earlier today, with an appeal for donations towards her care being made.

The young lurcher pup, named Mercy by staff, has been taken to Mid West Veterinary Clinic, Ballysimon Road for emergency treatment.

“This poor puppy has suffered horrific cruelty and neglect. Limerick Animal Welfare rescued her and she is now getting the veterinary care she should have received after she was attacked,” said LAW on their Facebook page.

“The pain and suffering she has endured is unbelievable. Please donate to her care as she will have a long road to recovery.”

This follows a recent report by RTÉ on the killings and mistreatment of thousands of greyhounds in Ireland every year.

Last night’s RTÉ Investigates showed the Irish greyhound industry is breeding 1,000% more puppies than it needs, leading to a cull of thousands of racing dogs every year.

This is according to a confidential business analysis report prepared for the Irish Greyhound Board by consultants Preferred Results Ltd.

Please contact Limerick Animal Welfare on 087 6371044 or contact them via their social media to donate, or text LAW4 to 50300 to donate €4.