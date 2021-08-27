Search our Archive

27/08/2021

IRFU broker Clermont switch for Leinster's Linda Djougang

IRFU broker Clermont switch for Leinster's Linda Djougang

The IRFU have brokered a deal for Ireland women's international prop Linda Djougang to join current French champions ASM Romagnat Rugby for the 2021/22 season.

ASM Romagnat Rugby are affiliated with TOP 14 side Clermont Avergne and are three time champions of the Elite 1 league in France with current French internationals Jessy Tremouliere, Elise Pignot and Caroline Thomas in their squad.

Djougang, who has 12 caps for Ireland and is a fluent French speaker, made her international debut against England in the 2019 Six Nations. The 25-year-old will join ASM Romagnat following the completion of the Women’s Rugby World Cup Qualifying tournament in September.

Anthony Eddy, IRFU Director of Women's and Sevens Rugby said: "This is a really positive move for Linda as she will be able to train full-time in a professional environment and test herself regularly against some of the best players in the world. We have established a strong connection with the coaches in ASM Romagnat which will allow us to collaborate on Linda’s ongoing development. Linda will remain available for all Ireland camps and matches."

Djougang commented: "I am determined to be the best player I can be and working with the coaches at ASM Romagnat and being in their environment will help accelerate my development. Playing in the French league week in week out will be incredible and I am really looking forward to committing everything to this opportunity. David (Nucifora) and Anthony have put in a lot of work to make sure this move would be a good fit for me."

