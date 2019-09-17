ICMSA invites Limerick farmers to tea at the ploughing championships

There will be lots of tea and coffee at the ICMSA stand at the National Ploughing Championships in Carlow starting today.

ICMSA president, Pat McCormack, has issued a special invitation to Limerick farm families intending to travel to call in to see him and the officers and staff of the association at their centrally located stand: Row 17, Number 374.

It is an opportunity to meet, chat and discuss farming problems and how the association will be able to help.

The stand will be well worth dropping into with excellent gifts for members, competitions, insurance advisers and feedback and responses to the sixth high profile Irish Examiner-ICMSA Farm Survey especially welcome.

“ICMSA has long deep roots in Limerick – the heartland of our dairy sector and the location of our head office – and the farm families of those counties are especially welcome,” said Mr McCormack.