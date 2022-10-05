Man in his 40s pronounced dead after serious assault at cemetery

A man in his 40s has died following a serious assault at a cemetery in Co Kerry.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene at Rathass Cemetery in Tralee this morning (October 5) and his body has since been taken to University Hospital Kerry.
The scene is currently being preserved pending a full technical examination by investigating Gardaí.
No further information is available at this time.
