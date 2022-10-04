Search

04 Oct 2022

Gardaí arrest 38-year-old man wanted by French authorities

Mary MCFadden

04 Oct 2022 3:37 PM

A French man has been arrested by Gardaí on the foot of a European Arrest Warrant. 

Members of the Garda Extradition Unit, Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation and local Gardaí in Store Street Garda Station arrested the 38-year-old man in Dublin 1 on Saturday October 1 2022. 

The arrest warrant was issued by French authorities via the Schengen Information System (SIS II).

The man appeared before the High Court, Criminal Courts of Justice yesterday (Monday October 3 2022) and has since been remanded in custody until October 14 2022. 

Commenting on the arrest, Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda Extradition Unit stated: "The dynamic arrest of the fugitive re-enforces the strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and European counterparts, including the significant benefit of the use of the Schengen Information System." 

Local News

