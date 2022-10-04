Dozens of children wait for beds at overcrowded Irish hospitals

Almost 20 children are waiting for beds at hospitals across Ireland today (October 4).
According to the latest Trolley Watch report from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), a total of 529 patients are waiting for beds, with 468 patients waiting in emergency departments and 61 in wards.
Eighteen patients under the age of 16 are waiting at overcrowded hospitals, with 8 at Our Lady's Children's Hospital Crumlin, 9 at Temple Street Children's University Hospital, and 1 in Cork University Hospital (CUH).
CUH is the most overcrowded hospital in the country today with 70 people waiting for beds, followed by 56 at University Hospital Galway, and 53 at University Hospital Limerick.
Just five hospitals out of the 32 included in the report are free from overcrowding.
This includes Connolly Hospital, National Children's Hospital Tallaght, Bantry General Hospital, Nenagh General Hospital, and Our Lady's Hospital Navan.
Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise, Midland Regional Hospital Tullamore and University Hospital Waterford are among the least overcrowded hospitals with two patients each waiting in their emergency departments.
Actor Ruth Negga is an ambassador for the Catalyst International Film Festival which will take place in Limerick next year
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.