Girl treated for serious injuries after incident at house

A young girl has been rushed to hospital following an incident at a house in Co Clare.
Gardai said the child suffered serious injuries at a property in Clareabbey.
Emergency services were called to the scene at around 8am on Tuesday.
The girl was taken to Limerick University Hospital to be treated for her injuries.
Gardai said that investigations are ongoing and no further information is available.
430 dogs were surrendered to Limerick Animal Welfare during the first six months of 2022 | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.