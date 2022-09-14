A moment for Queen Elizabeth and a Freudian slip mark Dail’s return

Ireland’s lower house saw an eventful return to business after the summer break – shifting from a solemn minute’s silence held for the late Queen Elizabeth, to laughter at the accidental promotion of the Sinn Fein leader, to frayed exchanges on the cost-of-living crisis.

In the Irish parliament’s first course of action after the summer break, a minute’s silence was held in memory of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Ceann Comhairle, or chair of the Dail, Sean O Fearghail, called her a “truly magnificent and inspirational head of our neighbouring state, whose years of dedicated service is truly without parallel”.

“There are many on this island who see Queen Elizabeth as their queen, and we sympathise with them on this very sad moment in history,” Irish premier Micheal Martin said.

Sinn Fein and Labour leaders also voiced their respects to those mourning the death of the late monarch.

The British Ambassador Paul Johnston was present in the Dail for the mark of respect from TDs.

After the minute’s silence, the Ceann Comhairle called on the Taoiseach to kick off Leaders’ Questions, despite the fact that it begins with questions from the main opposition party.

There were smiles, laughter and applause as Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald rose to her feet and Mr O Fearghail realised his mistake, including wry grins from the Government benches.

“I’m definitely out of practice,” Mr O Fearghail said.

It comes after two opinion polls published at the weekend put Sinn Fein on 35% – the largest share of support for a political party in Ireland.

“Thank you for that unparalleled vote of confidence, I’m very touched,” Ms McDonald told the Ceann Comhairle.

Sinn Fein TD Eoin O Broin, sitting to Ms McDonald’s right, remarked that “Freud would be delighted”.

Civilities took a nosedive after that and normal service resumed – with the Government accused of not doing enough to help people tackle with the cost-of-living crisis, and Mr Martin warning the opposition not to politicise a dispute around a Co Meath hospital.

“Are you telling the truth on Navan?” Mr Martin said to Aontu leader Peadar Toibin in a tetchy Dail exchange over the future of Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan.

The HSE plans to change the hospital to a “model 2” facility, which will see the intensive care unit and small emergency department close and a 24/7 medical assessment unit and injuries unit take its place.

Some government ministers and locals have expressed disquiet over the move and what it will mean for acute healthcare services in the area, as well as pressures it could place on other hospitals.

Addressing some members of the opposition, Mr Martin said: “Your modus operandi has been to exploit a crisis, get the marches going, get it simplified: ‘They’re for it, we’re against it, and we’ll get elected.’ That’s what’s happening, and happened a long time in health until we got sense as a country.”

Mr Martin also acknowledging “legitimate concerns” about moving the acute services, saying they needed to be addressed.

But he added: “I sometimes worry about the manner in which you will reduce it to just the electoral and political issue.”