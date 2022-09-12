Irish pig farmers begin receiving PEPS2 payments worth up to €100,000

Payments to Irish pig farmers of up to €100,000 have commenced, the Minister for Agriculture has confirmed.

Minister Charlie McConalogue today (September 12) confirmed payments under the Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme 2 (PEPS2) - introduced for pig farmers impacted by a prolonged cost-price squeeze, exacerbated by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine - have begun.

Minister McConalogue said he was "pleased" to announce the news.

He said, "Our pig farmers have faced unprecedented challenges over recent times due to a significant market downturn in combination with surging input costs. The targeting of this significant support will assist in the continued viability of this very important sector.

"I want to see the pig sector continue to develop in the time ahead and I am glad to see a recent improvement in market conditions."

Funded by Ireland's allocation of EU funds for exceptional aid, it is the second support package put in place this year to support pig farmers.

Chair of the Pig Roundtable, Minister of State Martin Heydon, said, "These payments under PEPS 2 are an important support for pig farmers as we navigate our way through a challenging period for the sector. In addition to helping coordinate this emergency response, the Pig Roundtable continues to work on the future development of the sector and will be meeting again in the coming weeks."