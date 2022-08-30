RSA urges motorists to allow enough space for cyclists while overtaking

Motorists are being advised to give at least one metre of space when overtaking cyclists.

That's according to the Road Safety Authority (RSA) who today (August 30) issued safety advice urging motorists to "always give cyclists enough space to pedal safe".

In speed zones of 50km/h or under, a minimum of 1 metre of space should be given while overtaking cyclists, with a distance of 1.5 metres in speed zones over 50km/h.

Drivers, always give cyclists enough space to pedal safe.

The RSA is encouraging extra vigilance as children return to schools and school-going traffic increases, including children cycling, walking or scooting to school.

The safety organisation is also reminding people travelling in cars - whether driver or passenger - to wear a seat belt before setting off on journeys.

In a post published on Twitter yesterday afternoon (August 29), the RSA stated: "No-one ever died asking their mates to wear their seat belt. Every time, every trip, everybody belt up."