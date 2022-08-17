Search

'Please stay safe' - Gardaí urge motorists to slow down as road deaths surpass 100

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

17 Aug 2022 6:13 PM

Gardaí are urging road users to slow down as the number of road deaths surpasses 100. 

According to Gardaí, 101 people have passed away due to collisions on Irish roads since the beginning of 2022. 

In a social media post published today (Wednesday August 17), Gardaí urged motorists to be careful on the roads, stating, "...please stay safe when driving. Don't become another statistic." 

Two of the most recent road deaths have occurred in the last three days. 

A collision in Co Wexford on August 14 resulted in the death of a male passenger in his early 30s after his vehicle collided with a tree, while a woman in her 90s died after a two-vehicle collision on the N17 in Co Mayo on August 15. 

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to both incidents. 

Anyone with information can contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station. 

