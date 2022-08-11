MISSING PERSON: Gardaí appeal for assistance in finding missing 14 year old

Bilal is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a stocky build, tight black hair and brown eyes
Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Bilal Tunkara who is missing from Julianstown Co. Meath since Wednesday August 10, 2022.
When last seen Bilal was wearing a black and white rugby style jersey and dark grey tracksuit bottoms. He may be travelling on a bicycle.
Gardaí and Bilal’s family are concerned for his well being.
Anyone with information on Bilal's whereabouts are asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
