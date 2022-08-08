Murder investigation begins following discovery of man's body in apartment

A murder investigation has commenced into the death of a man in his late 20s whose body was found in an apartment over the weekend.

An Garda Síochána has confirmed the investigation has begun under a senior investigating officer and an incident room has been established at Ballymun Garda Station.

The man's body was discovered on the evening of Saturday August 6 at an apartment on Achill Road, Drumcondra, Dublin 9.

His body was removed from the scene the following afternoon and taken to Dublin City Mortuary, where a post-mortem examination was conducted by State Pathologist Sally Anne Collis (the results of which are not being released for operational reasons).

A man in his 30s arrested as part of the investigation is still being detained at a Garda station in North Dublin under the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family of the deceased informed of the investigation.

Gardaí are appealing for any persons who were travelling in the Home Farm Road area of Drumcondra and its’ environs between the morning of Tuesday August 2 2022, and the evening of Saturday August 6 2022, who observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Anyone with any information that may assist Gardaí with this investigation is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 666 4400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.