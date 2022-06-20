Online applications for 'crucial' €56m fodder support scheme now open - McConalogue

The online application system for the Irish government's €56 million Fodder Support Scheme is now open.

That's according to the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine, which made the announcement over the weekend.

The scheme was approved by government on June 14 this year and aims to incentivise Irish farmers to grow more fodder (silage/hay) for the coming winter.

At time of approval, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue called the scheme "crucial".

He said, "Easing the burden on our farm families as a result of the disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine has been a key priority of mine as Minister as well as the government. Our response to the increase in agricultural input costs, in particular for chemical fertiliser and the impact that will have on the quantity of fodder produced and conserved for the coming winter, I am delighted to launch the Fodder Support Scheme today.

"This is a crucial scheme which will assist grow fodder stocks in the country to ensure we have adequate stocks for the winter ahead.

He went on to say, "I urge eligible farmers to apply on time and to ensure they read the Terms and Conditions of the scheme in particular that the areas entered for the scheme must be cut and conserved by September 5 2022."

Farmers wishing to apply to the scheme can do so themselves or through their advisor up to August 2 this year by logging onto the Exceptional Aid System on Agfood.ie.

The payment rate will reportedly be €100 per hectare up to a maximum of ten hectares, with a maximum potential payment capped at €1000.

Terms and conditions of the scheme are available to peruse here.