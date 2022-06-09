Central Bank issues warning about company with Catriona Carey as director

The Central Bank of Ireland has issued a warning about a company associated with Catriona Carey.

In the warning, issued on June 9, the Central Bank says it is warning the public that Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is not authorised by the Central Bank to provide financial services.

The company, which lists Catriona Carey as a director, can be named by the Central Bank under the Central Bank (Supervision and Enforcement) Act 2013.

The Central Bank warning states: "Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is an English-registered company, having its registered address at 22 Wenlock Road, London, England N1 7GU. Catriona Carey is the sole director of Careysfort Asset Estates Limited.

"The Central Bank believes that Careysfort Asset Estates Limited is holding itself out as a person whose business consists wholly or partly of providing credit directly to a relevant person but it holds no authorisation from the Central Bank as a retail credit firm.

"It is a criminal offence for an unauthorised firm / person to provide financial services in Ireland that would require an authorisation under the relevant legislation, which the Central Bank is the responsible body for enforcing. Consumers should check the Central Bank registers online to find out if a firm / person they are dealing with is authorised. Consumers should be wary of advertisements offering loans from unauthorised firms or persons."

For some general steps that individuals should take before dealing with firms / persons which purport to offer financial services, and tips to avoid scams and unauthorised activity, click here for the Central Bank website.