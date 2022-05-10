Safety breaches force closure of two Irish food businesses in April - FSAI

Two Irish food businesses have closed in April due to breaches of food safety legislation.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the enforcement orders were served to a food producer in Brittas Bay, Co Wicklow called Mrs Beltons Farm Produce and a take away restaurant in Portarlington, Co Laois called The Chef's Counter.

Some of the reasons for the orders include failure to have effective traceability systems and procedures in place, inappropriate storage of raw materials and ingredients, a reliance on room temperature to cool foods, operating without registration or approval, and failure to implement and maintain food safety procedures.

Commenting today (Tuesday May 10), Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, reminded businesses to ensure correct and proper food safety practices are in place.

She said, "The Enforcement Orders in April show that some businesses have committed serious breaches of food safety procedures. Food businesses must have the appropriate registration and/or approval in place before they start to produce and place food on the market.

"This requirement means that food businesses will be registered and/or approved with the appropriate inspection agency to ensure food safety and protect consumer health. Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat."

During the month of April, three prosecutions of an off-licence and restaurant were taken by the HSE.

Cosmo Off-Licence on Circular Road, Tuam, Co Galway was prosecuted twice, while The Front Room (also known as Hibernia Inn) at 29 High Street, Tuam, Co Galway was also prosecuted.

Dr Byrne continued: "The three prosecutions taken by the HSE in April with support from the FSAI had a positive outcome for the protection of consumer health. The sale and supply of counterfeit alcohol is a very serious offence, as these products can cause dangerous adverse health effects and even death in some instances."