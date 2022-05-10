Search

10 May 2022

Iconic Irish tourist attraction reopens to visitors next week after long closure

10 May 2022 12:54 PM

Iconic Irish tourist attraction Skellig Michael will official reopen to the public next week. 

Minister of State with responsibility for the Office of Public Works (OPW), Patrick O'Donovan TD, today (Tuesday May 10) announced the reopening will take place on Saturday May 14, pending suitable weather conditions. 

Making the announcement today, Minister O’Donovan said, "I am very pleased to be able to share this much-anticipated good news with holidaymakers eager to visit Sceilg Mhichíl this summer and with the local rural communities who rely on tourism to the island." 

The island monastery- a UNESCO World Heritage Site - received worldwide attention as a filming location for Hollywood blockbuster films Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens and Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi. 

It was closed to visitors in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Minister O'Donovan continued: "I was privileged to visit this unique UNESCO World Heritage Site last year to view the ongoing conservation works at the upper and lower lighthouse and the development of visitor facilities on the island, which will continue throughout the season. 

"These works will preserve the island’s fragile cultural heritage and will help us to protect, conserve and promote an appreciation of the early monastic site and its breath-taking natural setting for present and future generations.” 

OPW crews are currently still on site finalising preparatory health and safety works. 

