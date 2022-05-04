Ireland will be the least affected in Europe by Russian oil ban says Eamon Ryan

Ireland will be the least affected by the impact of the ban on Russian oil of all European countries, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan said.

Speaking earlier today (Wednesday) Minister Ryan said Ireland gets very little of its oil from Russia.

"We are probably least affected in Europe," Minister Ryan said.

He said that Ireland imports very little oil from Russia anyway, and has not done so in months.

"We're the furthest west. We have the least amount of oil, historically, in our stocks. We haven't brought in any Russian oil in the last several weeks. It won't have an immediate affect on our supply," Minister Ryan said.

He added that the ban on Russian oil as part of further sanctions is "the right thing to do".