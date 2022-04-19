Search

19 Apr 2022

ASTI confirms teachers seeking 'substantial' pay increase as cost of living soars

Teachers to seek 'substantial' pay increase due to cost of living crisis

Reporter:

David Power

19 Apr 2022 12:12 PM

Teachers are seeking a "substantial" pay rise due to the cost of living crisis, ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie confirmed today.

A number of teaching union annual conferences are taking place this week, with pay rates for teachers high on the agenda in light of cost of living increases. 

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Tuesday morning before ASTI’s annual conference in Cork, Mr Christie said the amount being sought will be based on the outcome of negotiations under the Public Service Agreement with the Government.

He said the increase being sought would be in the region of 6% to 8%, in line with cost of living increases. He added that industrial action is not being ruled out.

"We are seeking an increase in relation to pay to compensate for that [cost of living] and the truth of the matter is that the planned increases on top of the ineffectual increases we've had over the last couple of years won't cut it, and we need a substantial pay rise to compensate for that, and to put teaching back on an even keel," Mr Christie said.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is due to address the ASTI conference on Tuesday afternoon. The Minister for Education has said teachers’ pay is part of a wider public sector discussion between unions and the Government.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said he would respond to public sector unions shortly on the issue of pay.

"The current period of very high inflation is having an impact on the cost of living people across society are facing, including our public servants," he said.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media