ASTI confirms teachers seeking 'substantial' pay increase as cost of living soars

Teachers are seeking a "substantial" pay rise due to the cost of living crisis, ASTI General Secretary Kieran Christie confirmed today.

A number of teaching union annual conferences are taking place this week, with pay rates for teachers high on the agenda in light of cost of living increases.

Speaking on RTÉ's Morning Ireland on Tuesday morning before ASTI’s annual conference in Cork, Mr Christie said the amount being sought will be based on the outcome of negotiations under the Public Service Agreement with the Government.

He said the increase being sought would be in the region of 6% to 8%, in line with cost of living increases. He added that industrial action is not being ruled out.

"We are seeking an increase in relation to pay to compensate for that [cost of living] and the truth of the matter is that the planned increases on top of the ineffectual increases we've had over the last couple of years won't cut it, and we need a substantial pay rise to compensate for that, and to put teaching back on an even keel," Mr Christie said.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is due to address the ASTI conference on Tuesday afternoon. The Minister for Education has said teachers’ pay is part of a wider public sector discussion between unions and the Government.

Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath said he would respond to public sector unions shortly on the issue of pay.

"The current period of very high inflation is having an impact on the cost of living people across society are facing, including our public servants," he said.