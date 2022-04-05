Pandemic bonus payment for frontline healthcare workers to be delayed until summer

A pandemic bonus worth between €600 and €1,000 in recognition of the contribution made by front line healthcare workers during the pandemic may not now be paid until June, it has emerged.

It had originally been expected that the money would be paid to health staff, who worked in very difficult circumstances during the Covid-19 pandemic, in February or March.

The payment of €1,000 will not be subject to income tax, USC, or PRSI. Minister for health Stephen Donnelly told the Dáil in January, the measure will be ring fenced to staff ordinarily onsite in COVID-19 exposed healthcare environments within the period between 1 March 2020 and 30 June 2021.

He confirmed a pro-rata arrangement will apply for eligible part time staff / equivalents and supernumerary students who were required to perform training in clinical sites.

A dispute emerged over the value of the award and the number of staff that would qualify for it.

A Department of Health spokesperson told the Irish Independent last night that consultations between the department, the Health Service Executive ( HSE) and health unions have taken place in the last few of weeks to finalise the “application of this measure fairly”.