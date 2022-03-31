Search

31 Mar 2022

Govt will have to "do a whole lot more" on rising fuel costs - Eamon Ryan

Reporter:

David Power

31 Mar 2022 2:03 PM

A Government minister has accepted that they will have to "do a whole lot more" to help with rising fuel costs and the escalating cost of living crisis, in addition to measures already introduced. 

Speaking in the Dáil, Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan said the Ukraine invasion by Russia is central to the rising fuel costs, but said costs had been rising prior to that. 

He said the €200 energy grant will come into play next week. "It won't cover the cost of the increases but it will help cushion the blow. It was important that we had that ready," Minister Ryan said. 

He said the reduction of excise was another measure they have taken to reduce the cost of fuel. 

In addition, the increase in grants for home insulation will also help.

"This is the best way of responding to the crisis - to actually reduce the cost and reduce the use of fuel," Minister Ryan said. 

These measures would "reduce the influence of the Russian government in our economic affairs," Minister Ryan said. 

They have also reduced the cost of public transport, Minister Ryan said. 

"We are going to have to do a whole lot more," he said. 

"We are going to have to be targeted in what we do, to those houses most at risk of fuel poverty," Minister Ryan said.

