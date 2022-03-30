TikTok takes action over 'dangerous' viral trend spreading on platform

TikTok has responded to a viral hack that was spreading on its platform over the last few weeks after it was deemed to have breached their community guidelines.

The trend saw users removing earwax by pouring hydrogen peroxide into their ears.

Last week, Katie Ogden, the HCPC registered hearing aid dispenser and Training Manager for ReSound in North-West Europe, warned people to "think twice" before partaking in the dangerous trend.

She said: "Adding any liquid to your ear, including hydrogen peroxide, can add unnecessary moisture to the ear that can linger afterwards, if not dried properly. This can lead to a bacterial ear infection known as Swimmer’s Ear or medically known as otitis externa, which occurs as a result of moisture containing bacteria staying in the ear canal for too long."

There are a number of other risks associated with the trend, including irritation, inflammation and skin damage.

In response to the trend and these risks, TikTok said it had subsequently removed the content.

A statement from the video-sharing giants said: "We care deeply about the safety of our community and we actively remove dangerous behaviour that could lead to serious injury. We have reviewed this content, which violates our Community Guidelines and as a result, it is being removed."