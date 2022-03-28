Wellbeing of Irish elderly to benefit from €1million funding for creative projects

One million euro has been awarded to creative projects across Ireland to enhance the health and wellbeing of older people post-pandemic.

The projects are part of Creative Ireland's (CI) Creativity in Older Age programme and is set to be rolled out this year by national partners and local authorities.

It was announced today (Monday March 28) by the Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, who said, "Creative Ireland’s broad programme of creative activities for older people did much to relieve the loneliness and isolation brought about by the pandemic.

"This important work must be continued because we know that our older citizens who participate in creative activities enjoy a higher quality of life than their contemporaries who do not."

Over €500,000 will be rolled out by local authorities to sixteen new Creativity in Older Age projects, which includes creating a radio soap opera in West Cork, developing lace-making skills in Men's Sheds in Carlow, and creating a community garden in South Dublin.

In Kilkenny, a project called Knitted Together will build on its success from 2020 and 2021 by working with participants to knit and crochet squares for blankets to distribute to various charities across the county.

Meanwhile, personal portrait sessions will be created for members of the Dunamaise Dementia Café in Laois through a podcast series shared through Midlands 103.

Older people and young people in Offaly will be brought together through workshops and talks to share stories and skills about their communities, nature, food and crafting.

All of the projects were reportedly chosen in response to specific needs of older residents in each locality.