WATCH: Queues at Dublin Airport over weekend cause missed flights
Dublin Airport saw disorganized scenes over the weekend due to security staffing issues.
Some passengers missed their flight because of the lengthy period it took to get through the security screening and people took to social media to express their displeasure over the queues at Dublin Airport, particularly on Sunday.
On Twitter, one person said: "Disgrace at Dublin airport. Passengers wait for hours in line to catch their plane. Authorities are very inadequate in this regard. This is torture."
Another individual remarked: "Dublin Airport take a bow for what can only be described as the bun fight of the century. Two and a half hours waiting to get through security and a missed flight. APPALLING."
Watch the footage of the long queues at Dublin Airport below:
Footage from inside Dublin Airport showing long queues at around 6pm to get through security, meandering the length of the departures area. The DAA has apologised and advised passengers to expect delays over the coming days and weeks, as new security staff are hired @RTENews pic.twitter.com/OOaSRqAsJJ— Fergal O'Brien (@FergalOBrien_) March 27, 2022
Mary Considine, CEO Shannon Group; Martina Coogan of United Airlines and United Airlines Pilot Captain Dan Sullivan | PICTURES: Arthur Ellis
William Street was closed off for a time this morning, but has since re-opened | Picture: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.