24 Mar 2022

'Integral part of school communities' - Fórsa accepts pay increase for school secretaries

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

24 Mar 2022 12:13 PM

Trade union Fórsa has accepted improved pay and conditions for grant-funded school secretaries across Ireland. 

The Department of Education's offer received overwhelming endorsement by secretaries, 95% of whom voted in favour of the changes. 

It comes following engagement between the Department, school management bodies and Fórsa. 

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform Michael McGrath commented yesterday (March 23) on the new measures, with Minister Foley calling secretaries "an integral part of school communities". 

She said, "Resolving this issue has been a priority for me since my appointment and today’s ballot result is an overwhelming endorsement by school secretaries of the package offered by the department. I am pleased that today’s ballot will provide further recognition of the excellent work carried out by school secretaries on a daily basis." 

School secretaries’ pay rates will now move to a scale aligned with the Clerical Officer Grade III pay scale on a pro-rata basis, in accordance with a secretary’s current working pattern. 

These pay increases will be backdated to September 1 2021, with lower-paid but longer serving secretaries to be placed higher up the salary scale. 

Secretaries will no longer need to apply to the Department of Social Protection for payment of benefits for periods they are not working (such as school holidays), and an allocation of 22 days annual leave has also been proposed. 

Minister McGrath said he was "pleased" secretaries voted in favour of the agreement. 

He said, "I have been supportive of seeing a resolution to the issue for some time, particularly due to the vital services being provided by secretaries throughout the country and supporting the day to day activities of schools." 

