24 Mar 2022

Chief medical officer does not see need for more Covid restrictions – Varadkar confirms

24 Mar 2022 9:49 AM

The chief medical officer does not see the need for further Covid restrictions despite a recent surge in case numbers, the Tanaiste has said.

Leo Varadkar expressed his concern about rising numbers, but stressed that the Omicron variant is less severe.

Some 7,038 PCR-confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 14,060 positive antigen tests were reported in Ireland on Wednesday.

On the same day, there were 1,395 Covid-positive patients in hospital, with 55 in intensive care.

Mr Varadkar told a meeting of the Fine Gael Parliamentary Party on Wednesday evening that Blanchardstown Hospital was very busy on his recent visit.

However he noted that the situation was similar to a bad flu season.

He told party colleagues that chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan and public health advisers do not see the need for increased restrictions, pointing out that Omicron is not as severe as previous variants, adding that there is a highly vaccinated population and economic and social restrictions are not imposed for a bad flu season.

He encouraged the public to get their third dose of a vaccine, as well as wearing masks, prioritising ventilation and to “think outdoors”.

Mr Varadkar said officials want to see advice from the National Immunisation Advisory Committee on a fourth dose of the vaccine.

