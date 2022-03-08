Search

08 Mar 2022

Ireland's largest independent bookstore to re-open under new ownership

Ireland's largest independent bookstore to re-open under new ownership

Ireland's largest independent bookstore to re-open under new ownership

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

08 Mar 2022 6:14 PM

Ireland's largest independent bookstore has today (Tuesday March 8) announced it is re-opening under new ownership. 

Staff of Chapters Bookstore in Dublin confirmed the owners of Gamers World are taking over, with a relaunch planned on Friday March 11. 

It has also been confirmed the same staff and manager will be returning for the shop's new chapter. 

The beloved store informed customers it was closing its doors for good in October last year after forty years, with staff saying a final goodbye on Twitter at the beginning of February. 

It stated: "One final thank you for your support and custom over the past 39 years. It has been great to see so many of you over the past number of months. The whole team is humbled by the response to our closure, and so proud of the legacy that we leave behind." 

In a post published today, staff tweeted: "We just couldn’t let it go! The Gamesworld lads from the back of Chapter’s Middle Abbey St, Kev & Mick are the new owners of Chapters - reopening Friday 11th March!" 

Fans of the store expressed delight on social media, with one person stating, "This is wonderful news. No visit to The Metropolis is complete without paying a visit. Wishing you and your team loads of light and luck." 

RTÉ broadcaster, Rick O'Shea, also welcomed the news and offered his congratulations. 

The shop will be located at the same site on Parnell Street. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media