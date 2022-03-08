Search

08 Mar 2022

Dublin Airport gets go-ahead to charge for drop-offs and pick-ups

Justin Kelly

08 Mar 2022 11:57 AM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

Dublin Airport has been given the go-ahead to start charging drivers for picking up or dropping off loved ones.

Fingal County Council approved planning permission for the Dublin Airport Authority to create a paid drop-off and collection zone for motorists.

The approval will alter the internal roads around the airport to facilitate the charging process. The paid zones will be located at both terminal 1 and terminal 2.

A statement from the airport claimed the move was in the interest of their sustainability agenda, reducing car journeys and encouraging greater use of public transport to and from the terminals.

They also said the funds raised from the new zones will be "ringfenced" for sustainability projects at the airport, including a solar farm.

They also said a free pick-off and drop-off zone but will be located at the Express Red long-term carpark and not directly outside the airport building.

