07 Mar 2022

Gardaí ramp up investigation after officer doused in petrol in sickening assault

Justin Kelly

07 Mar 2022 4:28 PM

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

An Garda Síochána are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of an assault on Garda Padraig Scott, an unarmed uniform member of An Garda Síochána which took place in the early hours of February 28.

It's understood Padraig was threatened with a weapon and doused in petrol during the ordeal.
 
he remains off duty, recovering from his injuries. He continues to be fully supported by his family, friends and colleagues and is being provided with welfare and any other supports required from the Garda Employee Assistance Service.
 
Last night, one week from the assault Gardaí carried out a checkpoint on the N16, Loughan, Co. Cavan at the scene of this attack.
 
Speaking this morning, Chief Superintendent Alan McGovern said: "Padraig is a uniform unarmed member of An Garda Síochána; he commenced duty as normal on Sunday 27th February 2022; he was a diligent member of An Garda Síochána going about his normal duties keeping people safe but as a result of a cowardly attack by unknown criminals he did not finish duty as normal that night; Padraig was hospitalised and remains off duty recovering from his injuries and the trauma of this attack.
 
Appealing for further information Chief Superintendent McGovern stated: "The investigation team continue to make progress in this investigation and I want to thank the public for their support and the assistance received to date.  I continue to appeal for any person with any information on this attack to contact investigating Gardaí.”
 
"Any member of the public can contact the investigation team at Cavan Garda station or can provide information through the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111. Any information received will be treated with the strictest confidence.”
 
An Garda Síochána continues to appeal to any person driving on the N16, Cavan, passing Loughan House Prison, or the R206 and R207 at their junction with the N16, between 7pm Sunday, February 27 and 3am Monday, February 28, and in particular, any person with video footage (dashcam or other format) to contact investigating Gardaí.
 
An Garda Síochána are appealing for any person with any information on this incident to contact Cavan Garda Station at 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Phone Number 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
 

