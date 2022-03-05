Search

05 Mar 2022

Listeria fears prompt cabbage and carrot product recall from Irish food producer

Listeria fears prompt cabbage and carrot products recall from Irish food producer

Listeria fears prompt cabbage and carrot products recall from Irish food producer

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

05 Mar 2022 2:11 PM

An Irish food producer has issued a recall of products containing shredded cabbages or carrots - such as coleslaw - due to the possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes. 

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Milnes Foods Ltd voluntarily withdrew the implicated batches. 

Affected products include Baxter & Green foods at Irish supermarket Dunnes Stores, including the Avocado and Bean Wrap, Asian Noodle & Chicken Salad Bowl, Thai Coleslaw, Asian Slaw, Coleslaw (both serve over and self-serve), Sausage Roll lunchbox, and sandwiches/lunchboxes containing shredded cabbage or coleslaw. 

All batches have use by/best before dates of March 1 to March 3, with the exception of Hanniffy's Fresh Home-made Coleslaw, with a use by date of March 8. 

Symptoms of Listeria Monocytogenes infection can include mild flu-like symptoms or gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

In rare cases, the infection can be more severe and cause serious problems. 

Particularly vulnerable people include pregnant women, babies and people with weakened immune systems such as the elderly. 

The time between initial infection and first symptoms appearing is on average 3 weeks, but can range between 3 and 70 days. 

Consumers are advised not to eat the implicated batches. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media