Sinn Féin remains Ireland's most popular political party at 33%, says new poll

Sinn Féin remains the most popular political party in Ireland, according to a new poll.

The Business Post/Red C poll also suggests that Fianna Fáil is enjoying a rise in support among voters.

According to the poll, support for Sinn Féin is at 33%.

Support for Fianna Fáil, led by Taoiseach Micheál Martin, has risen by two points to 17%.

However, the poll finds that support for Leo Varadkar’s Fine Gael has dropped by a point to 20%.

The Green Party has also dropped by a point to 5%.

The new poll, published on Saturday (February 26) night, indicates that support for the Social Democrats sits at 4%, with Labour also on 4%.

Solidarity/People Before Profit is also at 3%, while Aontu is at 2%.

Support for Independent TDs sits at 11%.

The poll was based on 1,001 adults aged over 18, who were surveyed online between February 18 and February 23.