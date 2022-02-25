'We stand with the Ukrainian people' - Justice Minister lifts visa rules for all Ukrainians

The Justice Minister has today (Friday February 25) lifted visa requirements for Ukranian nationals following the invasion of the country by Russia.

The announcement was made earlier by the government, with Minister Helen McEntee stating, "I am appalled by the Russian invasion of Ukraine. We stand with the Ukrainian people and we will play our part in assisting them in their time of need."

She confirmed the move will apply "to all Ukrainians" traveling to Ireland, as well as family members of Irish citizens and the family members of Ukrainian people who are resident in Ireland.

The emergency measure removing the visa requirement takes immediate effect and ensures people travelling from Ukraine to Ireland may for the coming period do so without a visa.

Those who travel to Ireland without a visa will have 90 days upon arrival to regularise their position, which will be kept under ongoing review.

Minister McEntee said, "This measure will be kept under review and the Government will also work with colleagues on any further EU-wide measures that might assist those fleeing Ukraine."