21 Feb 2022

‘A Day in the Life’ - An Garda Síochána offers an in-depth look at policing activities

Over the next 24 hours in real-time, An Garda Síochána will be providing a detailed look at their work and valuable contribution

Lili Lonergan

21 Feb 2022 2:05 PM

Throughout the next 24 hours, Garda personnel across all ranks and grades will be taking part in An Garda Síochána’s centenary ‘A Day in the Life’ online project to commemorate the first recruits who joined the organisation on this day 100 years ago.

Over the next 24 hours in real-time, An Garda Síochána will be providing a detailed look at their work and valuable contribution via our @GardaInfo Twitter profile.

The work of Garda personnel has evolved over the past 100 years and now extends into many areas. To reflect this, An Garda Síochána will share an extensive online insight into the vast range of Garda activities conducted on any given day across the country to keep people safe.

In the century since the first Garda recruits made their way to the RDS to begin their formal training on February 21, 1922 thousands of people have to come to dedicate their working lives as Gardaí to protect communities and keeping the people of Ireland safe.

Within its first six weeks of existence, some 700 were in training to become members of An Garda Síochána, today there are over 14,000 Gardaí working nationwide, with recruits in training and a national recruitment campaign underway.

Deputy Commissioner, Policing and Security, Anne Marie McMahon said:

"This project is a useful opportunity for us all to recognise those who formed our organisation and those who bravely came forward to train as a member during a very difficult period in Ireland.

"One of the most appropriate ways for An Garda Síochána to mark today’s commemoration is to provide a detailed look at how our organisation has expanded during its first century and how the work that is undertaken by Gardaí each day is focused solely on protecting the safety of the people we proudly serve.

"I invite you to follow along on Twitter over the next few hours to see some of what that work involves.”

