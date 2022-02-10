Search

10 Feb 2022

Minister launches new garda recruitment campaign

10 Feb 2022 9:52 AM

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has opened a new garda recruitment campaign as she pledged to increase the number of officers on the street.

The new campaign has started as the Gardai marks the centenary of its creation.

This year’s Budget provided for the recruitment of up to 800 officers and 400 staff.

Ms McEntee has urged members of new Irish communities, women and people from minority groups to consider a career in the force.

She said: “This recruitment campaign is of particular significance as we this year celebrate 100 years of An Garda Siochana.

“There has never been a better time to join the Gardai as we work towards a policing service for the future that is valued for the essential public service it provides.

“A cornerstone of the vital work of An Garda Siochana is its engagement with communities and my hope is that we can have a policing service that is as diverse as the communities it serves.”

She added: “I want to particularly encourage women to consider a career with the Gardai.

“Significant efforts have been made to increase the proportion of women in the service, and we are ahead of many other countries, but we still have a long way to go.

“Equally, I want to encourage people from our new Irish communities and minority groups to consider applying for what is a worthwhile and valued career.”

The recruitment competition is the first held since new regulations were introduced, which includes ending the requirement for applicants to be proficient in two languages, one of which must be English or Irish.

Under the amended regulations, proficiency is now only required in one language – which can be English or Irish.

