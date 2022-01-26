Search

Jobseeker payments will return to post offices due to Covid rules lifting - Humphreys

26 Jan 2022 1:38 PM

The Minister for Social Protection has confirmed jobseeker payments will return to post offices in line with Ireland's easing of Covid-19 restrictions. 

Minister Heather Humphreys announced the news today (Wednesday January 26) and confirmed the changes will apply to new applicants initially, before being extended to other jobseekers in the coming months. 

She said, "This is a measure that I know the Irish Postmasters Union and An Post have been calling for." 

In 2020, People receiving social welfare were given the option of being paid directly into a bank account following the introduction of public health restrictions. 

The restrictions were put in place to help reduce the spread of Coronavirus, but have now lifted due to falling numbers of positive cases. 

According to Minister Humphreys, the move will bring back footfall to post offices and help to combat social welfare fraud. 

She said, "Our post offices provide essential services in communities the length and breadth of the country. Even throughout the Pandemic, our postmasters, postmistresses and postal staff pulled out all the stops to meet the needs of their customers.

"I believe this is the right approach to take in terms of supporting the post office network and helping to reduce social welfare fraud." 

Managing Director of An Post, Debbie Byrne, said the move is "a welcome return to normality".

She said, "This is a perfect example of the practical benefit of using the post office network in the provision of Government services to local communities. It also offers a welcome return to normality for Postmasters and post office customers.

"We look forward to the publication of the Interdepartmental Working Group and to working with Government to maximise the use of the network to benefit customers and the communities we serve." 

