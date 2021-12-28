Gardaí and RSA issue advice to motorists about horses on roads

Gardaí in conjunction with the Road Safety Authority have issued advice on driving when there are horses on the road.

Most collisions on the road involving horses happen when the horse is struck from behind.

Horses and their riders are extremely vulnerable in a collision and can be seriously – sometimes fatally – injured.

Gardaí said motorists must always be careful when passing horses and riders on the road. A horse may startle. The rider may be a child or an adult in training. Never pass unless it is safe to do so.

Advice for motorists and other road users:

•Be alert when approaching riding schools or places where horses are likely to appear;

•Take special care when overtaking horses, especially loose horses or horsedrawn vehicles. This is particularly relevant at junctions where motorists are advised to keep a safe distance from horses and riders;

•Slow down when approaching a horse and rider. Be prepared to stop and let them pass;

•Obey a signal to slow down or stop from someone in charge of a horse. They may know about a potential hazard which you cannot see or hear.

•Pass by slowly, driving wide of the horse and rider; don’t use your horn or lights in a way that might startle or blind a horse. This could cause the rider to lose control of the animal;

•If you are carrying a roof load or towing a trailer, take special care when passing horses;

•If you drive a heavy goods vehicle, know the dimensions of your load. Be aware that the sound of airbrakes might startle a horse; and

•Show courtesy to riders and their horses, and take steps to minimize engine and other noise when passing safely.