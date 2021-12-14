Almost €2million in mental health funding to be spent on green vehicles for the HSE

Almost €2million in mental health funding will be made available to Community Health Organisations (CHOs) to replace their fleet of vehicles with green or hybrid alternatives.

The news was revealed yesterday (December 13th) by Minister for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, as she confirmed details of €10million in mental health funding announced on Budget Day.

Minister Butler said, "It was of huge importance to me to ensure that as many individuals as possible, benefited from this funding."

According to The Journal, Sinn Féin TD Mark Ward expressed opposition and said, "The minister announced that €1.8 million of €10 million once-off funding for mental health will be spent on a fleet of green or hybrid vehicles for the HSE. Tackling the climate emergency is extremely important but so too is tackling the mental health emergency."

Although over €7million of the funding will be allocated to improve the experiences of people using mental health services, just over €1million has been ringfenced to enhance services in areas like perinatal mental health, men's mental health, trauma informed care, ethnic minorities, eating disorders and dual diagnosis.

The latest available data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) shows men in Ireland are almost three times more likely to die from suicide than women.

Other areas of investment for CHOs - which provide HSE care outside hospitals - include €150,000 to improve acute inpatient mental health care at CHO 5, €500,000 for mental health day services provision in East Cork, and €170,000 for the continued operation of a mental health crisis café in Galway.

Almost €3million will go towards the voluntary sector, including €1million for the continued delivery of free counselling through MyMind, and €1million for Mental Health Ireland through their network of grassroots organisations.

Minister Butler said, "I am confident that this funding will lead to real improvements in the experiences of people using our mental health services and look forward to continuing to work with all stakeholders to enhance our mental health system now and in the future."

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, call Samaritans’ free helpline on 116123, Pieta’s free helpline on 1800-247247, or text 'help' to 51444.