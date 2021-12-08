Search

08 Dec 2021

Covid-19 vaccine approved for 5 to 11-year-old children in Ireland

The Covid-19 vaccine has been approved for 5-11-year-olds in Ireland.

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) issued the update today with the jab now recommended for that school age cohort.

Around 480,000 children are now eligible for the vaccine and will be offered it in the coming weeks.

Kids will receive a lower dose of the vaccine than adults and a batch is due to land in Ireland in the new two weeks. It will be January before the majority of children will be offered the jab.

Speaking at the weekend. Taoiseach Micheal Martin said: “The vaccines are coming somewhat earlier into the country, on the 15th of December, the first batch of vaccines for children will come in, and the second batch will arrive in January.

“So we should be in a position to commence the vaccination for children vis a vis the rest of the population.

“That’s the key part of the plan on the vaccination side of it.”

The Taoiseach spoke directly to the children of Ireland in his speech when announcing new restrictions last Friday evening.

He said: “A lot has been asked of you in the last year and a half.

“You’ve had to spend less time with your friends, miss out on special occasions and you’ve been unable just to enjoy normality.

“Now we’re asking you to wear masks in school and soon we may be asking you to get vaccinated.”

