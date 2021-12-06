Covid-19 hospital patients slightly up after weekend, but downward trend continues

The number of Covid-19 patients receiving treatment in hospital has risen slightly over night, but continues a downward trend on previous weeks.
There were 536 Covid positive patients in Irish hospitals this morning.
The figure represents an increase of 33 from Sunday.
However, the figure is 7.4% lower than last Monday, and 21% down on two weeks ago.
Latest figures show that 110 patients are receiving treatment in ICU.
Just one patient was admitted to ICU in the previous 24 hours before the figures were released, with four patients discharged in that time.
