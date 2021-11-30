Search

30 Nov 2021

WARNING: Gardai and An Post urge people to be 'scam aware' in lead up to Christmas

Reporter:

David Power

In the lead up to Christmas and the typically far greater volume of post, gardai and An Post are urging people to be vigilant about scam messages. 

"We are aware of fraudsters sending fake emails and texts to customers pretending to be from An Post. We are asking customers to remain vigilant and be 'scam aware'," An Post said. 

Gardai have also said there has been a "recent surge in scam messages requesting customers to pay a charge via a link".

An Post has also requested people that it will never:
Send urgent requests or threats
Will never manage payments for items for sale on reseller websites
Send messages that contain any links when contacting you about the payment of Customs Charges 

Their advice is:
Do not respond to unsolicited messages
Never click on links in these messages
Do not give your personal details like name, emails or credit/debit card information

An Post also offers advice on what to do if you have clicked a link by accident.

"If you think you have been a target of phishing or have visited a phishing site and provided your banking details, contact your bank or service provider immediately," An Post says.

